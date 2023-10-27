I would advise McBrown to remain silent - Obaapa Gladys on divorce rumours

Popular Ghanaian musician, Obaapa Gladys, has advised, Nana Ama McBrown to remain tight-lipped over rumours of her divorce that have become prevalent in recent times.

The ‘Cobra’ hitmaker, explained that McBrown’s silence on the divorce rumors will help in curbing further controversies that could generate from this discussion.



Speaking in an interview with GhPage TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Obaapa Gladys urged McBrown to pray about her marital issues, since God is the only rightful judge.



“I would ask God to extend her life span and give her Patience. If she speaks you guys can twist her words to generate another issue or controversy. I know how Ghanaians are, some are Cobra so she should keep quiet and pray to God to help in this situation. Left to me alone, McBrown should not speak about the issue but leave it to God through prayer,” Obaapa Gladys expressed.



When asked how she felt when McBrown called to interview her on OnuaTV, she retorted, “I cried when McBrown called to interview me so I could not even speak well. Because looking at where I came from and how God has raised me to get to this level, it glorifies my family. Whenever people see me, they call me ‘Cobra.’ I told God that may his will be established in my life.”



Nana Ama McBrown allegedly faces marital crises

Rumors of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardizing their marriage have intensified on social media.



According to reports, McBrown and her husband have been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ has taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair have proven futile as the two aren’t ready to give it up.



