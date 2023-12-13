I would ban all mining activities if I were president - Blakk Rasta fumes over lithium deal

Reggae artiste and radio broadcaster, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio broadcaster Abubakar Ahmed, known professionally as Blakk Rasta has waded into the ongoing debate over a lithium mining agreement between the government of Ghana and a private lithium mining company.

Airing his thoughts on a live broadcast of his Urban Blend show on 3FM on December 13, Blakk Rasta joined calls for the agreement to be scrapped. He argued that Ghana needs more investment in its agricultural sector than its mining sector.



He cited countries that have an abundance of natural resources but are in poverty, while others have few resources but are doing well.



“We don't need gold and diamonds; what we need is agriculture. We have seen nations that did not even have an ounce of gold yet they are far better than Africa. There are countries with all the gold and diamonds yet they are in abject poverty.



“What does it profit you to make all the dollars in the world when your water is so polluted and all the soil is destroyed? You’re now going out to import food from people who have kept their land clean. It hurts,” Blakk Rasta lamented.



Blakk Rasta alleged that there was an economic agenda perpetuated by the West to keep Africa impoverished, adding that he would ban all mining activities if he were president.



“There is a mafia of economic hitmen unleashed by the West to make sure poverty is perpetuated in Africa. It looks like our leaders are so stupid.

“If I were president, there would be no mining for the rest of the terms that I would be president; everything would be halted, and we would concentrate on replenishing what was lost,” he said.



Background



The government signed a 15-year lease agreement with lithium mining company Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, to commence the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest by the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10%, respectively, for other mining agreements.



Various bodies, including the Christian Council of Ghana and the Office of the National Chief Imam, have argued that the government’s deal with Barari DV was not in the interest of the country.



They argued that the Lithium resources of the country should be left in the ground if the government can not get a deal that would be in the interest of Ghanaians.

