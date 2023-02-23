I would be married by now if I wasn't a musician - Sista Afia

Afro-pop musician Francisca Gawugah popularly known as Sista Afia

Afro-pop musician Francisca Gawugah popularly known as Sista Afia has said that if she had not chosen to pursue music, she would have been married by now with children.

When asked about her life as a celebrity during a discussion of the celebrity lifestyle section of Neat FM's entertainment program, sister Afia responded, “If I wasn’t a musician I would have been married by now, if I was in your position I would have been married," she stressed referring to a fellow panelist.



“…of course, I wish I would have been married with kids by now," she emphasized.



Meanwhile, Sista Afia is out with a new song titled ‘Carry Go.’



The track is her first official single and release for the year 2023. It was produced by one of Ghana’s talented producers, Abochi



The song discusses her romantic life and lays out her goals.

She emphasizes the enjoyable aspects of relationships, the quality time she can spend with a partner, and the importance of money at this time.







