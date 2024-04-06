I would choose politics over business - John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor cum politician John Dumelo has stated that he would choose a career in politics over business.

He said this during a live interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM on April 4, 2024, where he said that the scope of change possible through politics is far greater than what he can achieve in business.



“I feel politics would affect more people in terms of policies that we make. Look, I'm a farmer, and as a businessman, there's a limit to what I can do, but as a politician, it's endless.



“So let me give you an example; as a farmer, I harvest my crops and so on. I pay for everything. But as a politician, I can bring out a policy and say that out of the 1.9 million lands that can be irrigated, let's irrigate 1 million, because this is the government policy and this is the government direction. And let us give these farmers x amount of money to be able to produce more," he said.



Dumelo emphasised that business activities are just one aspect of the broader political landscape.



“Business is a subset of politics, if you ask me. And so I'll choose politics over business,” he said.

Watch the video here





