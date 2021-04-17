I would have killed all my family members if I was into sakawa - Guru

Hip Life artiste, Guru

‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker, Guru born Maradona Yeboah Adjei has stated that if he had made his money through money rituals aka sakawa, all his family members would have been dead by now.

Guru said “If I had been involved in ritual murder like by now I would have killed all my family members for sakawa. When you exchange human blood for worldly pleasure what you have to remember is that all these things shall pass.



“I will never do that because nothing last forever and all the cars and expensive houses you’re seeing today will become old fashioned some years to come. If you’re a rich man today, tomorrow someone will become richer than you,” he advised.



Speaking on the Kastle Drive show via Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Guru said that it’s good for the youth to make money but not through unscrupulous means and cautioned the masses to avoid watching fraudulent money doublers on TV.

“So it’s true that getting money is good but we were not told to use unscrupulous means to make money. When you see all these fake money doublers on TV asking you to bring a small amount of money for a huge amount you should know that it is a scam,” he added.



“When someone tells you to go for sakawa what you have to know is that it involves the shedding of blood. So why do we even tolerate such acts on TV it is too evil,” he told the host.



He ended “We have to teach the kids how to apply common sense to manage money in life. Let’s educate the kids on how to do something with their hands instead of all these quick money stuff being shown around.”