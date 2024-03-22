I would have remained a fetish priest if I wanted to make money – Agradaa

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has said that her priority as a pastor is not to make more money and enrich herself, as perceived by some members of the public.

She explained that if she intended to make money, she would have remained at the shrine as a fetish priest because it was more lucrative than being the head pastor of a church and steering its affairs.



She indicated that amassing wealth from her role as a pastor is not her intention; however, her aim is to win souls for Christ and impact her members positively.



“If I wanted to make more money in life, I would not have converted to do the work of God. There is more money at the shrine than in the house of God. My reason for being a pastor is not to gain wealth,” Nana Agradaa said in a video shared by Express GH TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.



About Agradaa’s suspension from the Reverend Group



Nana Agradaa, was suspended from the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network, a fellowship of churches, ministries, and ministers that ordained her into active service.

The group noted in a statement issued on March 13, 2024, that Nana Agradaa, the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, has been involved in some recent conduct and made some decisions that breached the practices and doctrines of the organization.



"This letter serves you as a notice of your suspension and invalidation/withdrawal of all documents given to you in the name, Rev. Dr Patricia Asiedua from Rapha Faith Int’l Ministerial Networks and other networks, colleges, and fellowship you have been registered with since your ordination by this network on August 2, 2021 till further notice," parts of the statement read.



As part of the sanctions, Nana Agradaa's ordination certificate, license, doctorate, and membership in the network were also withdrawn.



"This suspension and withdrawal of ordination certificate, license, doctorate and membership of all our network was approved by the international executive of the network based on your recent activities that are totally against the ethics of ministry and integrity of a minister of the Gospel," the suspension letter contained.



The organization cited Agradaa's divorce and re-marriage, abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith and other persons, blackmail, and other public misconducts as key reasons for her sanctions.

"It is important to refresh your mind on certain character and attitudes we told you that the network will not tolerate;



"1. Abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith, fellow ministers, and other persons you have offenses against on social media and your television stations.



"2. Divorce and re-marriage without notice to the body.



"3. Accuse and blackmail to the international president and some officers of the network.



"4. Public misconduct that negates the principles and doctrines of Christian faith," the statement signed by Bishop Dr. Prince E. Ogoh, the group's international secretary, added.

