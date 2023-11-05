I would never advise any young man to do wedding; most of them die early - Kumchcacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has admonished the youth against doing weddings when they want to get married.

According to him, most of the young men who go ahead to do weddings are not able to live for long thereby leading to their wives taking charge of their properties.



The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries asserted that women of today are more interested in weddings because of the property they would get should there be a divorce or the man dies.



“I consider wedding or court marriage as foolishness. If you take ten men who have done weddings, seven of them die early. I would never do a wedding, why should I do it? Only four out of six men who do weddings are wise, the rest are fools. I am saying this because women of these days are very wise,” he told show host, Fiifi Pratt in an interview with Kingdom FM.



He went ahead to explain why he thinks young men should stick to traditional marriage and ignore weddings to avoid losing their properties to their wives should there be a divorce.



“After all, they [women] marry famous men and then insist on the wedding. Then later they would start misbehaving and if you want to divorce, the court would demand that you give half of your property to the woman. I know a lady who married four rich men and divorced them because she wanted their properties.



“Marriage is a choice so I would advise that you do the traditional one and forget the court because even if it collapses, you will still own your property. So for a young man at the age of 25 wanting to do a wedding most of them die early,” Prophet Kumchacha admonished.

