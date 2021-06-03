I would rather fake 1 billion streams if I wanted to hype my latest album – Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Wutah Kobby born Daniel Morris Nyarkoh, has hit 1 million streams on all streaming platforms with his latest album which has 18 songs and titled ‘Abokobi’.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, Wutah Kobby who is now a solo artiste was asked by the host if the 1 million streams he has garnered is genuine and not ‘cooked’.



He answered on the Kastle Entertainment Show “Right now getting one million views or streams is not farfetched as a matter of fact.



“And if you look at some of these guys who are able to get one million views in just a day or two it’s not farfetched but whether they cook the views or not I can’t tell,” he added.

“But as for me it didn’t take me just some few days to achieve this feat. I’m sure since I released my album you see my constant broadcast and how I’m deeply involved with the sharing of my songs,” he revealed.



He concluded “So if I could cook my number of streams and views then I think one million is too small I would have cooked like one billion or more”.