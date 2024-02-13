I would've broken her into pieces - Mimi Andani on her split with former signee Naana Blu

Mimi Andani is the CEO of Darling Records

Mimi Andani, the CEO of Darling Records, has opened up about the events after her break-up with former signee, Naana Blu.

According to her, she refrained from suing Naana Blu for breaking their 10-year contract, after some people intervened and begged for mercy on the singer's behalf.



She said that Naana Blu violated their agreement by leaving the label without notice and joining another one, without considering the huge investment and training that Darling Records had given her.



"If I took the girl on, I'd break her into pieces. She would pay to her bone. Our culture really sometimes cripples us (because), I couldn't do anything to her based on the calls.



"People begging me saying 'you would destroy her life and all'. If I take her on, she will pay that money. I'm going to win that case," she said on Showbiz A-Z.

However, Naana Blu, in an interview had a different story when the issue first came out.



She claimed that Darling Records had terminated her contract in 2020 after Mimi Andani had told her that the label had changed its plans and was no longer interested in working with her.



Mimi Andani denied this allegation, saying that she had signed a long-term contract with Naana Blu and would not end it recklessly.



She explained that she had started Darling Records with the vision of grooming young artistes before and after their debut in the industry.

“What I was trying to do was trying to build their confidence when they come to interviews, know what to say, how to talk, how to sit…I was training them on the basics even before you go to the studio to sing.



“You have to even know how to walk to people, talk to people, your demeanour and everything. Because of being in the industry and knowing some of the mistakes I made, I wanted to teach them certain things right," she explained.



She said she decided to focus on Naana Blu, who she saw as a promising talent, and gave her all the expertise she needed and invested a lot in her craft but was shocked when Naana Blu left her and released a song under a new record label.



“I spent a lot, more than GH₵200,000 then, that's like five years ago. She recorded six or seven songs. I did three music videos. I wanted it to come out and surprise everybody.

“She didn't tell me anything. Somebody that is under a contract for God's sake. You are mean. You've seen how much I've spent on you. You've seen I've shot videos.



"You've seen I've taken you to the studio and paid money. You've done about seven songs. You just leave me. All I saw was that you've released a song under a new record label,” she lamented.



Mimi Andani added that despite this bitter experience, she did not give up on helping others in the industry.



"I think that as women and with our experiences, we can also step in and see the potential of the ones we think can allow themselves or avail themselves to be mentored, and then we can help.

"I mean, you would meet people who disappoint you, who would make you lose investment and all that but we can't really just give up," she added.



