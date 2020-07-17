Entertainment

I would’ve owned many properties if I were a Slay Queen in my heydays – Maame Dokono

Celebrated actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono

Celebrated actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono has said she was swamped by men during her prime days but was never carried away by their wealth.

The 74–year-old veteran actress disclosed she single-handedly struggled to build her own house and never depended on any man for support as the current crop of young ladies will do.



Speaking to Captain Smart on Anopa Bofo on Angel FM, the former host of the popular children’s television programme, ‘By The Fireside’ jokingly said she would have amassed a lot of wealth if she was a slay queen during that time.



“I would’ve owned many properties if I was a Slay Queen in my hey days because I had a lot of men coming my way,” Grace Omaboe said on a light note.



Reacting to how the current generation of young ladies who have tagged themselves Slay Queens are , Madam Omaboe advised them not fall prey to influential men who would want to have a piece of them before they offer help.

She also admonished women who give in to men before getting help to rather focus on building their own business to make it in life.



She further advised Ghanaian ladies, especially female celebrities to quit being pompous and choosy.



Grace Omaboe first started acting in the Keteke TV series on state-owned television platform, GTV. She moved on from there to become one of the most sought after actress of her time when she starred in and produced the 1980s/1990s Akan drama series Obra on GTV and also co-hosted an educative story telling tv program for kids known as By The Fire Side.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.