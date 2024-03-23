Entertainment

I wouldn't be a Christian again even if you paid me - Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo Smoke Rapper, Pappy Kojo

Sat, 23 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo has opened up about the reasons for his departure from Christianity.

According to the “Awoa” hitmaker, despite being a devout Christian at a young age, his views changed as he grew up and began to experience life differently. He disclosed this on the "If More, Let's Divide" podcast.

“I was a devout Christian a while back, but not anymore. Now, I couldn't be a Christian even if you paid me. I'm sorry,” he said.

Pappy Kojo explained one of his reasons for leaving Christianity, saying, “I grew up. I just realized that the same things are not reality anymore. There's a difference between Christianity and reality. And I just realized that this is real life, they aren’t the same thing. Maybe it was cool when I was young, but as you grow up, you just know there's a difference.”

He also expressed his doubts about the proficiency of miracles and the interpretation of some biblical texts, citing them as reasons for his shift from Christianity.

“Miracles too, was another thing I always doubted. I always heard about miracles here and there, but I have never seen anyone do miracles,” he said.

