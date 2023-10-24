I wouldn’t have dated certain people or made some choices if I knew God would bring me this far – McBrown

While Nana Ama McBrown remains silent over reports that her marriage is on the verge of collapse, the actress cum TV show host has shared some of her regrets in life.

In a conversation with popular blogger Kobby Kyei, the multifaceted media personality and actress confessed that had she known God would elevate her to this level, she wouldn't have maintained certain relationships, both romantic and platonic.



Unclear what those decisions were, McBrown said her ‘younger self’ would have been stricter on such choices if she knew it could’ve thoroughly affected her today.



“I have been asking myself what at all we want in this life," she said, explaining with remorse that, "When we were young, we made some choices in life. Made some friends that affected our lives. If I knew God would elevate me to this level, I wouldn’t have done certain things. I wouldn’t have done a lot of things or even dated certain people. If I knew God would bring me this far, I wouldn’t have dated certain people or made certain friends.



She, however, asked young people to take a cue from her experiences and heed good counsel.



She also urged the youth, particularly, the ambitious ones, to carefully scrutinize their decisions and weigh their possible consequences before taking a step.



“What I will tell people is that when we are young and plagued with poverty, it drives us to do certain things or make certain choices," she stated. "Try and listen to advice if you’ve got people who are always there to straighten you. Be careful what you do now because you don’t know the future. Don’t let situations push you into doing certain things. we’ve all made mistakes in life. What you do now can affect your future so be careful."

A section of the public has since given their own interpretations of McBrown's remarks. Prior to this development, McBrown shared a post on social media with some netizens suggesting it was in reaction to rumours of her failed marriage.



The posts, especially on her Instagram has garnered massive reaction from netizens urging her to stay strong and offering words of comfort.



Nana Ama McBrown allegedly faces marital crises



Rumors of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardizing their marriage have intensified on social media.



According to reports, McBrown and her husband have been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ has taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair have proven futile as the two aren’t ready to give it up.

