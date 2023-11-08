IGP's official photographer adjudged Documentary Photographer of the Year

Gershon Gbeve [R]

Source: Chilky Media

Gershon Gbeve (BB), the official photographer of the Ghana Police Service has been adjudged the Eminent Documentary Photographer of the Year 2023.

This was at the second edition of the Eminent Awards, organized by Chilky Media in Accra.



The Detective Sergeant, the first photographer to be appointed by an IGP in the history of the Ghana Police Service, took up the task of documenting the new face of policing in Ghana led by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's administration since his appointment to the highest office from the 1st August 2021.



Speaking to the GhanaWeb, he said, “I dedicate this award to the flood victims of all the affected communities in Ghana by the saddened Akosombo Dam spillage, which affected His family”.



Gershon says Pete Souza, the former White House photographer to President Barack Obama is his mentor.



“I use the realities of life to tell photographic stories to show people how I see things,” he said.

The award, he said will give him a bigger platform to continue to speak against domestic abuse and gender-based violence against women and children with his photographs, stating that he would make more photos to campaign for peaceful elections in Ghana to the world.



Detective Sergeant Gbeve started his profession as a photographer in 2003 and joined the police service in 2012.











