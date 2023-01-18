IGP should be ashamed of himself - Bridget Otoo fumes

Ace journalist, Bridget Otoo

Ace broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has descended on the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare after the Ghana Police Service released a statement into an audio recording which captures some officers allegedly planting substances suspected to be narcotics in the vehicle of a member of the public.

In a Tweet she shared on January 18, 2023, Bridget asked Ghanaians not to take the word of the Ghana Police over the victim reportedly captured in the audio complaining about being set up.



According to her, the police are fond of planting cocaine and weed in people’s cars.



“Your men are going round planting cocaine and weed in Peoples's cars, and instead of dealing with it, you care about the word ‘some’!!



“Don’t take the word of @GhPoliceService over the victim. IGP should be ashamed of himself. You know the victim, your men have spoken to the victim,” she shared.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police said in a statement that they had contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces as part of their investigations, but both organizations have denied knowing about the occurrence.

A press statement issued on January 17, 2023, said initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and Accra Central Police Stations, had revealed that no such complaint had been made.









ADA/SARA