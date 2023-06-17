INGOMA Awards 2023: Gospel Musician Evelyn Branford Grabs 3 Nominations

British-Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evelyn Banford

Source: Bright Adu, Contributor

Evelyn Branford, a British-Ghanaian Gospel musician, has received three nominations at the upcoming INGOMA Awards.

Her single "Ameni," featuring South African Pastor Naomi Wesi, is up for Best Gospel Single, Best Music Video and Best Gospel Collaboration for the 10th edition of INGOMA Awards 2023.



"I am so honored to be nominated for three INGOMA Awards," Evelyn Branford told this reporter.



"This is a huge blessing for me, Pastor Naomi Wesi and my team. I want to thank everyone who has supported my music over the years. I am so grateful for the opportunity to share my love of Jesus through music," she said.



"Ameni" ft Pastor Naomi is a powerful and uplifting song that has resonated with listeners around the world.



The song's message of hope and joy has inspired many people, and it has become a popular choice for worship services and other gatherings.



The Independent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMA) honor the best in gospel music, including artists, albums, songs, and videos.

The 10th Edition of INGOMA Awards 2023 will be held on August 26, 2023 in Red Conference Centre, Edenvale, Johannesburg.



Evelyn Branford is a passionate advocate for using music to spread the message of true worship and God’s love.



She is a role model for young people, and an inspiration to her fans around the world.



Evelyn Branford has many songs to her credit including, “No One Like You”, “Come Magnify the Lord”, “Who is Like You” and most recently “Ameni” ft. Pastor Naomi Wesi.



The INGOMA Awards are a prestigious honor, and Evelyn Branford is well-deserving of her nominations.



She is a talented musician with a powerful message, and an asset to the gospel music community.