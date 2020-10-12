IamChosen releases new tune titled 'Feeln Like'

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian singer cum rapper IamChosen is out with a new tune titled 'Feeln Like' freestyle, produced by Malloy.

Back from his long hiatus from the music scene, IamChosen decides to use this freestyle to pave way for more to come in the coming days and poised on watermarking his name in the showbiz industry,



The soft-melodic rhythm sees the musician pouring his heart out for his loved one asking that she stays and not leave him. Going on to promise that he's got her in all her needs and wants, this tune becomes a perfect one for those who have found love.

Mixing and mastering of this piece was by IamChosen and BeBlack Beats





