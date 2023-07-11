0
#Iamnotyvonnenelson: What Kwami Sefa Kayi Told Sarkodie On His Bday

Mon, 11 Jul 2023

Monday, July 10, 2023, marked the birthday of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and fans and family have taken to social media to wish him well.

Also celebrating King Sark is renowned journalist and host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Chairman General, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Listen to him in the video below:

