Ibrah One has bipolar disorder - Brother

Abass Dawud, a man who identifies himself as a brother of Ibrahim Dauda (Ibrah One) claims his sibling has a bipolar disorder.

Abass’s remark forms part of his explanations as regards Ibrah One’s outburst against Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show, Abass said, “Ibrah has bipolar and he did not call for it. It is something that can happen to me, you, and anybody. It is not something that somebody should be happy about, but we all should feel sorry for him. It is a condition that comes to you when you don’t expect [it].”



Dawud explained that his brother’s bipolar disorder started after he had some issues with his forex business.



“I don’t know what happened; he started behaving strangely,” Dawud said.



He described Ibrah One as a humble, respectful, and shy person who on any ordinary day wouldn’t disrespect the elderly let alone a Member of Parliament and the President.



“I don’t think the Ibrah we used to know, should be able to sit and talk to people in public. He is very shy, very generous, and humble,” Abass Dawud stated.

Dawud observed that when things started going wrong for his brother, he started behaving in ways that were very awkward, adding “nothing of that sort comes from our family”.



Abass indicated that growing up, they had a very good upbringing from their dad who was a very good and religious fellow.



He said: “It saddens my heart that I have to sit on national television to declare the medical condition of my younger brother. My mom is home. She’ll hear about this. My family is there; they’re not happy that my brother’s medical condition is made known to the public.”



“People think we are making excuses for him, but we’re not making excuses. We have a scientific report…and I know Honourable [Ken Agyapong] will investigate so I wouldn’t [put] myself in trouble by bringing him a fake report to come and show to the whole of Ghana that Ibrah has a condition, so I’m not making excuses for him. I am telling the true state of Ibrah,” he stressed.



Abass Dawud further said that he would have hidden his brother’s condition from the public but because the matter touched the seat of government, he had to make known to the public what his brother is going through.



On behalf of the family, Abass apologized to Kennedy Agyapong and the president and the people of Ghana for his brother’s uncultured behaviour.

The retreat comes days after Kennedy Agyapong threatened to expose Ibrah One, alleging that the latter was involved in fraudulent and money laundering activities through his forex bureau.



Ibrah then drew Kennedy Agyapong's ire after he used his social media handles to threaten and at the same time demand apologies from both the MP and President Akufo-Addo.



Kennedy Agyapong had first alleged that Ibrah One was not only involved in illegal transactions but was also using cars that had not been properly cleared by Customs.



Agyapong then threatened in a broadcast on Net2 Television to within 48 hours cause Ibrah One's arrest.

