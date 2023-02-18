Idris Elba expresses excitement about warm welcome at Akwasidae

Idris Elba greeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Hollywood star, Idris Elba has expressed his excitement about attending Ghana's Akwasidae Festival.

The actor took to social media to thank the Ghanaian community and the Ashanti people for hosting him at the event on February 5, 2023.



“Exciting things to come! Unforgettable moments at the Akwasidae Festival. Thank you for having me,” he said.



Idris was present at the palace for the first Akwasidae of the year, a 40-day traditional occasion observed in the Ashanti Kingdom.



The festival celebrates the historical achievements of the Ashanti Kingdom and pays tribute to the Ashanti King, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Queen mother Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



During his visit to Ghana, the British actor highlighted the need for a film studio in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.



Idris Elba has long been an advocate for improving representation and opportunities for African talents in the entertainment industry.

His attendance at the Akwasidae Festival is yet another example of his commitment to celebrating African culture and promoting African voices in the arts.













ADA/DA