Idris Elba set to build a film studio in Ghana

Actor, Idris Elba

Celebrated British and Hollywood megastar, Idris Elba, has made public his intentions to build a movie studio in Ghana as part of initiatives to establish movie studios in West Africa.

Speaking to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, February 3, 2023, the ‘Beast of No Nation’ actor explained that the rationale behind building a film studio is to empower local and international movie producers to be able to produce standard and quality movies in Ghana.



According to Idris Elba, Ghana like many African countries have world-class and good film makers yet lack the relevant facilities to make good movies.



Idris Elba believes his project would help salvage the situation and act as a stepping stone for greater things in Ghana.



“We have been working for the last three to four years to put a facility like that in the country. You know there are a lot of film makers, a lot of African film makers but the facilities around is something that is lacking and preventing the making of good movies,” he explained to President Nana Addo and other dignitaries present.



Idris Elba added that, to ensure his outfit establishes a state of the art film studio with a robust administration policy, his team is understudying and taking notes from countries like South Africa, Greece, Morocco who realize the value of the film-dollar.

He said, “I have realized that policy is where the actual ground work needs to be laid. We have studied the modules of overseas like South Africa, then around Europe, obviously Greece and Morocco. These are all places where they appreciate the value of revenue from film making.”



EAN/ESA