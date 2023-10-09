Idris Elba shares experience of meeting Otumfuo in 'Gold' documentary

In February this year, British actor Idris Elba joined thousands of Asanteman subjects and people who have travelled from far and near to pay homage to the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The occasion was the celebration of the first Akwasidae festival for the year 2023.



In a documentary recently released for the World Gold Council, the actor shared his experience of meeting the Otumfuo and being granted the rare opportunity of shaking hands with the occupant of the Golden Stool.



“I don’t get stage freight but this, this was kind of nerve wrecking,” the actor narrates before his brief exchange with Otumfuo is shown in the documentary.



“It’s rare to be granted a personal audience with the King, so to meet the great man is a genuine honour.



"I can’t honestly believe that I am here and the king greeted me, you know, like a prince..,” he shared.

The documentary dubbed Gold: A Journey With Idris Elba explored the varied and often surprising ways in which gold and the societies it is part of have transformed over time.



The actor of Ghanaian descent embarked on a global journey to trace the human story of gold - and discover why its contributions remain crucial to our evolution.



Watch the documentary below:



