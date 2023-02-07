Idris Elba shoots movie in Ghana

American actor, Idris Elba

Multiple-award-winning actor, Idris Elba has been spotted shooting a movie at an unidentified location in Ghana.

The British-American actor came to Ghana a few days ago and as part of his visit, met with the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo. He was also seen at the just-ended Akwasidae festival which was held on February 5, 2023, in Kumasi.



His interaction with the president led to a number of conversations including his intentions to shoot some parts of his film in Ghana.



He stated, “What I want to do is that I have a film that I’m directing, and I’m hoping to bring that film, or at least, some of that film, to shoot it in Ghana. That film will be here in December. We start pre-production in August. Some of the films, in two or three weeks, will be in Ghana by December”.



Following up with this intention, a citizen spotted him shooting a movie in his area. Out of excitement, he took a video of it and shared it on his TikTok platform with the caption, “IDRIS ELBA AT MY AREA TO SHOOT MOVIE”.



The individual, who decided not to include the location left a lot of people guessing which area it is.

The actor together with his team were seen in the video wearing an all-black outfit and holding a camera.









