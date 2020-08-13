Entertainment

If I cheat on my boyfriend again, I’m done with relationships - Sista Afia vows

Musician Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has disclosed her readiness to give relationships one last try.

After having unsuccessful relationships in the past, the ‘Jeje’ composer in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net said she won’t 'say die'.



Learning from her mistakes, Sista Afia stated that she will try her best not to repeat her past mistakes.



Citing cheating as her weak point, the popular female singer said she would give up being in a relationship again if she fails to work on it.

“[I] Am going to try this relationship shit one more time, if I CHEAT AGAIN I am done,” she wrote on Twitter.





