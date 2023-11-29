‘If I did Yvonne Nelson wrong, I would’ve been in her book’ – Pappy Kojo

Yvonne Nelson and Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo has dispelled claims that he destroyed his relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson.

According to Pappy who had been rumoured to be dating Yvonne, he rather suffered disappointment from the actress, hence his constant pettiness towards her.



He made this statement in an interview with TV3, while disclosing reasons he has been consistently taunting the actress in recent times on social media.



Pappy Kojo’s pettiness towards Yvonne Nelson intensified at a time she published her memoir, in which the likes Sarkodie, Iyanya and others captured, caused her to trend consecutively for weeks.



The Fante ‘Vandamme’ sided with Sarkodie, by creating a dance challenge for the Sarkcess boss' diss response to Yvonne Nelson.



However, Pappy Kojo, while reacting to claims that he has been unfair to the actress said,



“I didn’t do anything, it’s not true whatever you’re hearing. if was true, it will be in her book. She disappointed me so I thought I should pay her back. I can be really petty when I am disappointed. The dance challenge is not me being petty, the real pettiness is yet to come.”

Touching on claims that he is unloyal, the ‘Ay3 late’ hitmaker added,



“I’m not loyal one bit, I’m not loyal one bit. If you tell me your secret, I will leak it and I am very proud of that. But I am nice to nice people, I am not like that with everyone. I’m just a karma guy. If you give me biscuit, I’ll give you biscuit but if you give me hot pepper, I’ll give you hot pepper with ginger.”



