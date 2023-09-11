If I leave Agradaa, her family members will kill her – Husband speaks amidst recent fight

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng, has shared his side of the story in his recent fight with his wife.

In recent times, social media has witnessed a series of fights between the couple, particularly Agradaa, who has consistently spilled damning allegations about her husband.



The self-acclaimed evangelist has consistently accused her husband of cheating with several women and labeled him a lazy jobless man, among others.



However, Agradaa’s recent claims of discovering that her husband intends to relocate to the United States to live with his new side chick has sparked new conversations on social media.



Her husband, who seems fed up with being the 'public humiliation' has spoken.



In a viral interview with a radio station, Agradaa’s husband said his wife is being manipulated by her own family.

According to him, Agradaa is being manipulated to frustrate him out of their matrimonial home, so she can be killed.



This according to him is because he had served as a spiritual cover for Agradaa, whom they had targeted all these years.



“If I leave that house and abandon my marriage with Agradaa, she will be attacked both physically and spiritually. She will be killed. Her family members are evil and are after her life. It’s my strong spirit that covers her. If I am with her, they cannot attack her so they want me out of the way.



"They want to push me out of the house. Her mother lives very close to us, She has never stepped foot into our house but the moment she heard that we were fighting, she appeared within a few minutes. That day I told her my peace of mind and after that I asked God for forgiveness,” he stated.



Pastor Eric also averred that he had an earlier prophecy about the many issues happening between him and his wife.

“There was a prophecy about this. How can you deliberately paint me black and make? I will never let this issue distort my peace of mind. When my wife was arrested, I had every right to say I won't step foot there but I did it for God.



"I visited her three times daily, but at the end of the day, what happened? I was labeled ungrateful. There are a lot of issues but I will never speak,” he added.







EB/NOQ