'If I point you to me, not Christ, run away' - Kaywa sheds light on the humanity of pastors

Kaywa Haircut.png Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa, has shared the misconceptions surrounding the expectations placed on pastors and spiritual leaders, emphasizing the role of Christ as the ultimate example.

During an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, Kaywa emphasized that God doesn't require perfection from individuals but instead perfects them over time.

"God doesn't use perfection, he perfects. There are many things, and it's not after. That's what many people find out and get disappointed in. They think that when you become a pastor, you are supposed to be blameless, so you won't have problems," he said.

Kaywa highlighted the disappointment and surprise that arise when people mistakenly believe that pastors should be flawless and without challenges.

"When you paint that narrative and then some say you have this problem, they get very disappointed, and they get so surprised because they have put all their hope in you to be an example," he added.

The talented producer further emphasized that pastors and spiritual leaders should not be viewed as perfect examples themselves but should instead direct people towards the true example, Jesus Christ.

"I have said that, of course, we will show you the way, but we can't be examples; the real example is Jesus Christ. If I point you to me and not to Christ, run away from me," he stated.

Through this interview, Kaywa encourages individuals to embrace the imperfections of pastors and spiritual leaders while keeping their faith rooted in the unwavering example of Jesus Christ.



