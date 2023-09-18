If I reveal things God has shown me about Bullet's Rufftown Records, it will not be peaceful - Nigel Gaisie

Nigel Gaisie

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has hit back at individuals who critique him and other prophets in Ghana.

This comes on the heels of recent debates about spirituality in the entertainment industry and the role of prophecies. Many, including Rufftown Records CEO, Bullet have criticised certain clergymen, including Prophet Nigel Gaise as being “Doomsday prophets” due to the nature of their revelations.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on September 16, Prophet Nigel Gaisie emphasized the importance of respecting pastors, prophets, and clergymen in Ghana. He cautioned against disregarding their relevance, stating that some individuals receive divine revelations about the country's future.



“If the likes of Bullet, do not respect the relevance of pastors, prophets and clergymen in the country, it is not going to help any of us in this country. This is because these are certain people in this country that the good lord reveals certain things about the country to them,” he said.



He also hinted at having received revelations about Bullet, stating that “If I want to disclose what God has revealed to me about the enterprise where he is CEO, there may not be peace in this country”.



Prophet Gaisie also mentioned one individual who, in his vision, had a pregnant wife, and he suggested that the outcome might be prolonged due to the individual's involvement with a particular group.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



