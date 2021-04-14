If MPs can sit in Parliament, why can't people sit in cinemas? - Kofas quizzes govt

Movie producer Kofi Asamoah known widely as Kofas

Movie producer Kofi Asamoah known widely as Kofas has taken a swipe at the government over the continuous closure of cinemas across the country.

As part of plans to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government announced a closure of all cinemas in 2020.



It has been more than a year and some of the restrictions have been lifted but the ban on cinemas remains in full force.



Movie producers and lovers have been clamoring for the reopening of the venues with assurances to strictly adhere to the protocols.



These pleas are yet to reap any significant result with the government still adamant reopening the cinemas could be a setback in the battle against the virus.

Speaking in Joy Prime interview, Kofas urged the government to consider reopening the cinemas to allow for movies to be shown.



He reasoned if parliament with its size could conduct business amid adherence to the protocols then people can equally go to the cinemas and enjoy movies whiles obeying the protocols.



“I think the reopening of the cinemas is long overdue. If we have 275 parliamentarians sit in Parliament and there is no cause of alarm then we should be able to do same for the cinema. In the cinema, nobody even talks. We don’t talk in the cinema, we only watch something on the screen so you don’t have people talking to anyone on the stage.



“In the cinema we clap, cry and laugh and we leave. It's even possible to be in the cinema, watch the entire film with your nosemask on. If school children can go to school and follow the protocols why can’t grown ups go to the cinema and adhere to the covid-19 protocols,” he said.