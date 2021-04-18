If Montie 3 were pardoned, Akuapem Poloo can also be – Clemento Suarez

Comedian Clemento Suarez has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant Akuapem Poloo a presidential pardon after she was sentenced to jail for three months.

On Friday April 16, actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo was jailed for three months for posting her nude pictures and that of her son on social media.



In an Instagram post reacting to the jailing of the actress, Clemento Suarez indicated that if the three persons who were jailed for three months for scandalizing the Supreme Court in 2016 but were pardoned by the then President John Mahama after serving one month, then Akuapem Poloo is also fit to be pardoned by President Akufo-Addo.



“we can plead with the president to release you because few years ago three people were sentenced for threatening a judge and the president helped with their release (1..2.3.. Strong guys + their crime was a threat to a whooooole judge – so you 1 person de3 it is koko koraa plus what was your crime?)



“Mr President please we beg you. Please your prerogative of mercy under article 72



“If he does not listen to our plea, we will continue to pray for you so you come out stronger and better.”



Below is the full posy.

My little princess, “one day you will know.. These are the words of your father”



It’s unfortunate this has happened to you. We are all learning a great lesson from this. Please when you come out don’t do that again ok. I love you. Some of us are sad you are in prison. There is nothing we can do about it…. Oh wait…. we can plead with the president to release you because few years ago three people were sentenced for threatening a judge and the president helped with their release (1..2.3.. Strong guys + their crime was a threat to a whooooole judge – so you 1 person de3 it is koko koraa plus what was your crime?)



Mr President please we beg you. Please your prerogative of mercy under article 72



If he does not listen to our plea, we will continue to pray for you so you come out stronger and better.



Congratulations to Child rights. You have done a great job. At least this has given us hope that our children have support and their rights are being guarded. Thank you once again for making us know that you exist and are still working for the Ghanaian child. God bless you.



But before I end… I want to also report a case to you. The same Rosemond posted a video of herself with another Ghanaian child who was sleeping on the streets of Ghana and gave him money to help himself.

I strongly want to believe that child also has some rights in the country. It will be good to know what the rights of that child are and why he is on the street and why Child rights doesn’t cover him or why that posted escaped you. Thank you once again for the good job you are doing for the children Ghana.



Parents and guardians, celebrities and influencers let’s be very careful out there. There are laws paaaaaa but obi na onyaa wo ho time ntia. So please I beg let’s sons)n ourselves.







