'If Nana Addo was a footballer, he would’ve been a striker' - Araba Attah applauds Akufo-Addo

Humorist, Araba Atta

The 13-year-old host of e.TVGhana’s newly rolled out comic show, The Gong Gong Beater, has applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo greatly for his efficiency in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

Araba Attah, who doubles as a comedian, revealed earlier that comedy or acting is not what she wishes to do all through her life, but rather she aspires to be a politician in the near future.



Asked by Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show what she would do to help fight Coronavirus if she was the president of Ghana, she said, “I would fight because right now, Nana Addo is doing very well. If we are to talk about those who are really fighting hard against the Coronavirus, he is one in a million”.

Araba further likened, “If Nana Addo was to be a footballer, he would have been a striker because, at the moment, he is the real ‘coro’ fighter. If I was a politician now, that is exactly how I would be”.



Stating a few of her political ambitions, she mentioned that she would help the needy and children at orphanages, fix roads and make sure to do anything that the people of the nation require of her to make their lives better.

