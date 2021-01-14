If Parliament isn’t for jokers why did MPs misbehave? – Showbiz pundit asks Foreign Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remedi Entertainment, Dan Lartey has stated on Kastle FM that the statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey that Parliament isn’t for jokes is questionable.

Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dan Lartey fumed at the Foreign Affairs Minister following the recent incident that happened in Parliament during the election of the Speaker.



He said “Some people think that the creative arts industry is a joke. If you’d remember, before the 2020 general elections, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey came out to make a statement concerning John Dumelo’s parliamentary bid.



"She said that Parliament is not meant for jokes. So if Parliament is not for jokes then what did we see in Parliament in the last few days? What we saw happening in the Parliament of Ghana wasn’t honourable. An honourable person is someone who is well revered and respected for demonstrating a certain behaviour pattern in society, which is worthy of emulation,” he added.

“And to be seeing someone who is supposed to be honourable kicking ballot boxes and others snatching ballot papers on live TV, then I think the statement made by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey that Parliament is not for jokers or Parliament is for serious-minded people becomes questionable,” he fumed.



He concluded, “So if John Dumelo who is a creative arts person wouldn’t do that and these honourables are rather doing that, between the honourable and the creative arts industry player who deserves to be in parliament?”