If a man under-performs in bed after bragging, slap him – Women told

The advise was given by actor Michael Agyare on ‘In Bed with Adwen’

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, who is popularly referred to as Grand Paa, has given permission to women to slap any man who brags about being great in bed only to under-perform when given the chance.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show which airs on eTV Ghana, he sounded this advice specifically to women who spend on their men. According to him, any man who under-performs in bed should be the one to do the moaning and basically, be the submissive during sex.



“There are women who have spent a lot on men. They take the man out to places, spend so much on him and listen to all his talks about how good he can make her feel during sexual intercourse only to get into the act and in under two minutes, he’s already cumming. If that happens, the woman is supposed to slap the man”, he said.

Grand Paa advised that men and women who love each other, during sexual intercourse, need to go all out and get fully naughty for each other because it is very painful to spend on someone so much and get ‘whack’ sex in return.