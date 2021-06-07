If cigarettes are legal, why not marijuana? – John Dumelo

Actor, John Dumelo

John Dumelo quizzed tweeps why cigarettes are freely sold and bought all over the country. Whereas it is illegal to smoke Marijuana in Ghana.

This question arose from a tweet by the Ghana Police Service on the arrest of some persons peddling narcotics in the country.



The illegal substance in police custody happens to be marijuana, locally known as ‘wee’.



John retweeted the tweet and asked, “…yet cigarettes are legal in Ghana.” Another Twitter user came telling him not to involve ‘jot’ in the matter. He replied that he has nothing against cigarettes but wonders why one (cigarettes) is legal. And the other (marijuana) is illegal.



