If everything is in USD, then let's spend dollars instead of cedi - Stonebwoy

A host of Ghanaians including Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy have spoken against the culture of charging for goods and services in US dollars in Ghana where the official legal tender is the cedi.

According to the famous musician, he is forced to pay house rent as well as other services in American currency. For this reason, he has expressed that Ghana officially changes its currency from the cedi to the dollar if nothing is going to be done to halt such activities.



Speaking on GBC Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey, he lamented the cedi's woeful performance against the dollar which is selling at GH¢14.60 per dollar as of October 26, 2022.



"Look at how our currency is performing. Bloomberg is publishing that we have the worst-performing currency and you can't talk about it. If you do, then it means you are bashing the government.



"Everything costs dollars, especially where we all live. I mean where I live, we pay everything in US dollars. Your house rent, mortgage, you buy stuff. I am wondering, okay, if everything is in USD, then let us spend USD (dollar)...let's spend USD and we are all free.



"Let's spend USD so that we won't feel it anymore. So that people can understand because sometimes I ask for the price of something and they go like 800 dollars...I believe we have intellectuals, people who can run the economy. I am not giving up," said Stonebwoy who commented on the current economic crisis facing his motherland.



He paid a call to leaders of the state to find permanent solutions instead of apportioning blame and looting state funds.

"...there are some groups, cabals that are gaining from so many of these problems we face and therefore may not be really able to do what they have to do to ease things up. The effect comes on the majority of us and the country as a whole," Stonebwoy disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.







