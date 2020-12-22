If he promises you a gift and after sex he fails, report him – Maurice Ampaw advises ladies

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Controversial legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has advised young ladies to not hesitate in reporting a man who promises them gifts in exchange of sex and refusing to fulfil it.

According to Maurice Ampaw, the only way men can be free from the demands of the Ghanaian woman, especially during this festive season is for them to abstain from any and all form of sexual relations with women.



“Men should boycott sex this Christmas. They should boycott sex from now till Thursday because if you make the mistake and demand for sex from even your wife, she will demand a gift(s) in return. Meanwhile, the ladies are the ones who enjoy sex the most and still demand stuff from us”, he explained.



Speaking in an interview with Sefah-Danquah on Happy 98.9 FM, Lawyer Ampaw furthered that most Ghanaian women do not know how to give gifts but always want to be at the receiving end.



“Most women only expect Christmas gifts from men and never give them anything in return which is bad. When you go out and meet a lady, all they ask for is their Christmas presents, even strangers”, he reiterated.



Maurice Ampaw, however, noted that if any man will want to have sex with a woman this Christmas, he must make sure the sex is legal adding that their object of attraction should be of legal age.

“When you’re going to have sex with a lady this Christmas, make sure she is 16 years and above if not, it qualifies as defilement. And make sure you seek her consent also”. He said.



Lawyer Ampaw in his final submission disclosed that the refusal to give a woman anything promised her in exchange for sex also qualifies as rape.



“If you promise a woman a phone in exchange for sex, give it to her. Most women don’t know this but if a man fails to give you what he promised in exchange for sex, it is rape. If a women are bold to report such cases to the police, the man can be arrested”, he revealed.



“When the gift is subject to her consent and you, as a man refuse to honor that promise, it qualifies as rape”, Maurice Ampaw reiterated.