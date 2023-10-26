If it is true Maxwell cheats, then you should advise yourself - McBrown told

Media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Since reports became rife in the public domain about media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage being on the brink of collapse, celebrities have been sharing their opinions on the issue.

Popular Kumawood actor, ‘Sean Paul’ has called on McBrown to make a decision regarding her marital issues if reports about her husband, Maxwell Mensah being tagged as a ‘cheat’ are true.



He said that McBrown should be able to control her husband, especially the way and manner he conducts himself in order to ensure that she is not disturbed.



Speaking in an interview with GHPage TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sean Paul urged McBrown to remain steadfast and make a decision about her marriage as soon as possible.



“With rumors like this, we have to be careful because we don’t have enough facts. But McBrwon should be cautious in this situation. As a woman, if your husband is disturbing you have to make your own decision. If it's true [that Maxwell cheats], as a colleague, what I can tell her is to advise herself. I am not saying she should divorce but she should be able to control her husband in certain ways.”



He also indicated that there could be an iota of truth in the divorce rumors since it has become prevalent on social media and stressed that McBrown being older than Maxwell cannot be the reason for the controversies surrounding their marriage.



“Age is just a number so I don’t buy the idea that the guy is young. From reports that have come out about him, he would be a womanizer, if not why would he break McBrown’s heart?

"This is a problem because why would a report come out that McBrown has left her husband’s house? Probably because they are fighting. McBrown’s issue is different due to the fact that she is the eye of the people so with little rumors it becomes known to the public,” said Sean Paul.



Background



Social media has been engulfed with rumours alleging that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, are currently separated.



The rumors also stated that Maxwell is intensively involved with a side chick who has taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



