If money is the only thing you respect, then you know little about life - M.anifest

Rapper, M.anifest

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, popularly known as M.anifest has sent out a message to his fans.

He made this profound statement in a Twitter post on October 18, 2020.



According to the 'No Short Cut to Heaven' crooner, argued that "People who only respect money know very little about life."

People who only respect money know very little about life. — M.anifest (@manifestive) October 18, 2020