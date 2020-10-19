0
Menu
Entertainment

If money is the only thing you respect, then you know little about life - M.anifest

M.anifest Soul AdventurerRapper, M.anifest

Mon, 19 Oct 2020 Source: gossips24.com

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, popularly known as M.anifest has sent out a message to his fans.

According to the rapper, persons who put money above all things no little about life.

He made this profound statement in a Twitter post on October 18, 2020.

According to the 'No Short Cut to Heaven' crooner, argued that "People who only respect money know very little about life."

See the post below:

Source: gossips24.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.