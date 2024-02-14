If not Bawumia, why should it be Mahama? - Okatakyie Afrifa

Okatakyie Afrifa, Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama

Prominent media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has said that Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, deserves to be allowed to lead the country.

In explaining his assertion, he cited that there has been a precedent in the history of Ghana where vice presidents have been given the nod to rule the country even though their government was not perfect.



He referred to the late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, who became president after serving as vice president to Jerry John Rawlings, saying that the same situation applies to John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking to be elected into office again.



With the analogy mentioned above, Okatakyie Afrifa questioned why people criticise Dr. Bawumia for attempting to become president after serving under the Akufo-Addo government, which is considered to have failed the nation.



"Yes, if someone comes with the boss and they fail, both should have to go. But by precedent, the late Jerry John Rawlings and Prof. Mills came, and we gave Mills a chance. Also, Prof. Mills and John Mahama assumed office in the government, and we gave Mahama a chance to run for president.



"I am not implying that automatically Bawumia should be given the opportunity, but my concern is, if not Bawumia, why do you think it must be Mahama? I am asking, and I don't care about your insults," he said.

Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid has been met with vehement criticism following his inability to revive the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



He will compete with former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and other aspirants in the upcoming general elections.



During his first major speech as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, he claimed that his role in the government is just like that of a "driver's mate."



Dr. Bawumia further promised that if voted into "the driver's seat," he would pursue his vision and priorities; hence, Ghanaians should not judge him based on the current government's performance.



