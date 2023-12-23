If one person doesn't have sense, the other is supposed to have sense - Emeka Ike on his failed marriage

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has lambasted the media for playing a role in his failed marriage with estranged wife Sussane Emma.

The seasoned actor said in a TVC interview that he also blames the media for his marriage's breakdown.



Emeka likened the media to armed robbers who break into people's houses and kill everybody they find. According to him, in an attempt to obtain anything they desire, the media allegedly shares information about his personal life to gain the attention they desire.



He went on to say that since his ex-wife is the mother of his four children, he wouldn't want to talk about his failed marriage any more or damage her reputation.

He said: "I have made up my mind not to talk about it. She is the mother of my kids, four kids and I respect them a lot. Of course, if one person no get sense, the other person is supposed to get sense. However it is, I think the media is also part of the problem.



"You guys are the problem. You throw the wrong wheels and spanners at people you want to sell your products and content to people and in doing that you're just like the normal armed robber that gets into the house and slaughters whoever he can slaughter and picks the money he wants to pick and get out of the house so that's what is going on in the media right now and I want to be separated from that. We all make mistakes in life and people should not cash in on what's happening to other people."



