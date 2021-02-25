If supporting homosexuals is the easiest way to hell, I’ll support them and meet satan – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo is a former TV3 newscaster

Source: GistAfrica

There has been widespread debate following the opening of an Accra office by the LGBTQ+ group in Ghana.

It has since triggered the resurfacing of concerns over activities of the community with calls from a cross-section of Ghanaians including the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to have the group’s activities stopped.



The former TV3 newscaster in a Twitter post says she is willing to support the LGBTQI agenda in Ghana notwithstanding what religious folks say about them.



Bridget Otoo said if supporting LGBTQI is the fastest and easiest way to hell, she is ready for support because she wants to meet satan.

I’m told the easiest and fastest way to make it to hell is by supporting #LGBTQI



Sign me up, I want to meet Satan! — I’m from ???????? and Proudly Poor ?????????? (@Bridget_Otoo) February 25, 2021

