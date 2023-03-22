0
Menu
Entertainment

If women didn't get advances from men, they won't enhance their butt - Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni 1 E1662736067538 Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Recently, Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, said in an interview that she did not believe that if women were not continuously getting attention from male suitors, they would go ahead with buttocks enhancement surgeries.

Speaking with Nayas on her show, Experiences in Life, she insisted that such procedures are inspired by the men in the lives of such women.

“If women didn't receive attention from clients after fixing their buttocks, it's unlikely they would proceed with the procedure.

“If you fixed your buttocks and nobody paid attention to you, you would for sure not go ahead with it, and you could cut your buttocks into pieces and eat them,” she said.

Awuni however also acknowledged that many women are aware of the potential benefits of undergoing buttock enhancement surgeries.

She added that some women who undergo the procedure get to be offered attractive deals such as trips to Dubai, luxurious homes, and cars.

This, she claims, is the reason many of such women choose to have the procedure done despite the several risks involved.

“However, many women are aware that by enhancing their buttocks and attracting clients, they may be offered attractive benefits like trips to Dubai, luxurious homes, and cars.

“As a result, numerous women opt to have the procedure done in pursuit of lucrative deals,” she told Nayas on her show.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners