If you appoint Mark Okraku, I will campaign against your party – Shatta Wale to Akufo-Addo

Shatta Wale with President Akufo-Addo

Award-winning Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale has issued series of stern warnings to the President of Ghana against nominating Mark Okraku Mantey as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts.

There are indications that Mark Okraku Mantey may be appointed as the Deputy Minister for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry in Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.



But speaking in a Facebook livetstream, Shatta Wale wh worked with Okraku Mantey at the start of his music career has kicked against the move and has asked the government not to make that mistake.



To him, Okraku Mantey is not abreast with the times and even in the days of old, he did not have knowledge which would have helped with the development of the industry.

“I swear, If I hear that Okraku Mantey has been nominated as Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, I would be forced to form a political party which will oppose the current government because Mark Okraku has no knowledge which will help push the industry forward.



He continued “let Mark Okraku come and tell us the kind of change he has brought to the Creative industry all these years he has been there? He’s part of Mentor and how many of those people have left music and have now left music and are doing their private business?



“If Okraku Mantey is appointed as Deputy Minister for the Creative Arts, I will pick a form, form a party and I will rise with the youth to fight for what is due us.”