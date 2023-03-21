If you are against the LGBTQ society, don’t wear designer brands - Sister Derby

Musician cum socialite, Deborah Bonsu, popularly known as Sister Derby, has restated her stance on issues relating to the LGBTQ society in Ghana.

Sister Derby’s advocacy for the rights of the LGBTQ community is no secret, as she has been captured on several occasions chastising critics of the same-sex community.



Asides from engaging in a series of banter with anti-gay rights activists, particularly with the Ningo Prampram MP, Mr. Sam George, which trended on Twitter recently, Sister Derby is an ardent patron of LGBTQ gatherings.



However, in the latest development, the ‘Kakalika’ hitmaker has been captured on a podcast session where she opened up on reasons for her pro-gay activism.



Buttressing her point, Sister Derby opined that most investors and successful showbiz stakeholders are members of the LGBTQ community.



She said most of the top fashion brands are owned by ‘queer persons’ and as such, anyone against them should also desist from wearing their brands.



“I care a lot and I am passionate enough because I have empathy. Secondly, in my industry, most of the people that are making it happen are part of the LGBTQ community. I don’t even like the fact that it is a community. Why is it a community? We are all humans, right? I don’t see why it should even be different.

“The top fashion designers, the make-up artistes, the hair stylists. The top top fashion designers in the world, let’s say 99% are queer. So, if you are against queer persons, please stop wearing designer brands,” she stated during a podcast titled, ‘Sincerely Accra.’



Watch the video below:















