If you blackmail people for what you have don’t call it Grace – Mzbel jabs

Mzbel, Musician

Musician Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has fired missiles in her latest post on social media at some unnamed blackmailers.

According to musician cum media personality, she built her empire by herself and not through blackmailing as some people have done.



She was not specific with who the jab was directed at but from recent happenings, the jab suggested it could be for Afia Schwarzenegger who Mzbel has said in the past that she lives by blackmailing people in higher authority.



Or the jab could be for Tracey Boakye who has been alleged to be blackmailing an individual in a higher position in the country and through the blackmail, she has been able to acquire for herself some properties in some luxurious communities in the country’s capital.

Mzbel’s post sighted by MyNewsGh.com read “Alone, by herself I built the kingdom that I wanted…When blackmail favors u, dont call it grace”.



Read post below.





