If you can cope with a woman, you can run a country - Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has shared a message about the pivotal role of women in society.

In honour of International Women's Day, the celebrated Nollywood actor, who also marked his 77th birthday on March 8, praised the strength of women, which he believes lies in their words and condemned any form of violence against them.



In a video on his social media handles, he asserted that true manhood is measured by the ability to handle challenges with women without resorting to aggression.



"I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our women. A house is a house but it is converted into a home only when a woman gets into it. The strength of a woman is in her tongue,” he said.



According to him, coping with a relationship with a woman equips a man with the skills to lead a community or even a country.



“If a woman provokes you and you strike her, you do not qualify to be called a man. But if you can cope with a woman, you can run a local government, and you can run a country. I want to tell you that," he advised.

The actor took the opportunity to express his admiration for women, acknowledging their nurturing role in families and their contribution to making the world a better place.



ID/SARA



