If you dare insult or attack me, I’ll deal with you ruthlessly - Kumchacha warns Afia Schwarzenegger

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has chastised socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger for her consistent interference in issues that don’t concern her.

He slammed the controversial Afia Schwarzenegger for making unnecessary comments about issues that have to do with the lives of other celebrities or individuals.



The pastor issued a stern warning to Afia Schwarzenegger not to attack his personality for commenting on her issue, otherwise, he would deal with her ruthlessly even though he is a pastor.



During an interview, a journalist asked, “So if Afia Schwarzenegger provokes or attacks you, won’t you ignore her because you are a pastor?”



Kumchacha then retorted, “She [Afia Schwarzenegger] interferes in issues that don’t concern her because she thinks she is loud. God lives in me but I don't care. So if you are a woman and you think you’re rude so you will attack me for sharing an opinion about you, come forth, and I will insult and deal with you ruthlessly,” he said in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their Youtube page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Afia Schwarzenegger is known for commenting on issues about celebrities that seem to be trending on social media and in some instances, ends up raining insults on the individuals involved.

Recently she attacked Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife after she disclosed how some prominent personalities in Ghana had dubious dealings with the police.



It remains to be seen if Afia Schwarzenegger would turn a new leaf following recent backlash.



SB/BB