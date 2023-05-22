If you had kept quiet with your romance scam money, Ghanaians would be silent on your issue - Maurice Ampaw tells Hajia4Reall

Maurice Ampaw and Hajia4Real

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has reacted to the recent public criticism aimed at social media influencer and musician Hajia4Real, stating that she brought the backlash upon herself due to her extravagant lifestyle.

According to Maurice Ampaw, Hajia4Reall's attitude of showcasing her wealth and indulging in lavish displays of affluence attracted attention from the public and led to the criticisms she currently faces after her arrest.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on May 21, 2023, Maurice Ampaw elaborated on his viewpoint, sharing a personal experience of being on a plane with Hajia4Real, during which he observed her excessively sharing money. He expressed astonishment at her behaviour, highlighting the challenges of acquiring wealth and suggesting that her extravagant spending was unnecessary and uncalled for.



“If Hajia 4 Real had sat down quietly enjoying her money from the romance scam, we wouldn’t have had any problem with her but she came to show off. She was doing this and that and this …. I sat on a plane with her from Kumasi, and the way this girl was sharing money, meanwhile getting money is not that easy and she was just wasting money anyhow,” he said.



He noted that her decision to engage in flamboyant displays of wealth drew scrutiny and invited criticism from the public.



Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4reall was extradited to the US from the UK last week for internet fraud.

The socialite was arrested at Heathrow Airport in 2022 when she went to the Ghana Music Awards in the UK.



Hajia4reall was granted bail but was placed under surveillance pending further investigations over the internet fraud case hanging over her neck.



AM/SARA