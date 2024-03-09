If you leave Ghana, don’t come back; our leaders are selfish – Captain Planet

Musician, Captain Planet

Captain Planet of the defunct 4x4 musical group has advised Ghanaians fortunate enough to relocate abroad not to consider returning due to the current state of affairs.

According to him, the leaders in Ghana are more concerned about amassing wealth for themselves and their immediate families, which does not augur well for the citizens.



He said that if an individual focuses on sacrificing his/her time and resources for the nation with the hope of making it in the future, it will not turn out to be the case because of the selfish nature of leaders in the country.



“If you’re fortunate enough to leave this country, please don’t come back. These leaders are only acquiring properties for their families and they don’t give a sh*t about you.



"Don’t die for this country in the name of being patriotic. Your future is not secured here. BE WISE,” he wrote on X as sighted by GhanaWeb.



The dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy have led to some aggrieved citizens fuming about the hardship they are grappling with.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta have been blamed for the economic woes.



Read the post below





SB/BB