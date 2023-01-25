0
Menu
Entertainment

If you like a woman send her gifts and money - Men advised

Tolani Baj Rkjegk.png Reality star, Tolani Baj

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolani Baj has dropped some golden nuggets for men with regard to how to win over women they love.

According to Tolani, women get a lot of attention from men generally, so for one man to stand out, he has to go over the moon for her and do things for that would make him unforgettable.

Sharing her advice on Twitter, she stated that if a man likes a lady, he should send her money and buy gifts.

This, according to her, will make the man stand out from other men who are trying to get her attention in her social media DMs.

She wrote: "If you like a babe, send her gifts and send her money. Simple. This is the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in her dms. Stop wondering why she isn't showing any interest. It's 2023. Wake up [sic.]"

See the tweet below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue