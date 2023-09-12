'If you seek fame, you'll fail' - Nii Okai to young gospel artistes

Gospel musician, Nii Okai

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Nii Okai has cautioned up-and-coming gospel artistes against seeking fame in their bid to make it to the limelight in the music industry.

He advised that if young artistes want to reach the pinnacle of their career in the industry, they should not be obsessed with fame as it will lead to truncating the success of their future.



The renowned musician emphasized the need for gospel artistes to seek the face of the lord in all their endeavors and not succumb to the pleasures of the world.



Nii Okai admonished fellow gospel musicians not to replicate the trends in the music industry but to seek faithfulness instead of fame in order to excel in their careers.



“You don’t have to be like everybody else. If you [gospel artistes] seek fame, you will fail, if you seek faithfulness, you will succeed. If you invest in others on behalf of God, He will eventually invest in others on your behalf,” he said, according to Graphiconline.com.

Nii Okai further stated that his investment in young talents has helped to unearth new gospel artistes who will achieve their aim of becoming top musicians in the near future.



“I’ve groomed a number of musicians who are doing very well now and I’m always proud of their exploits. As such, this concert, which is quite instrumental in my career and story as a musician will afford me the opportunity to have all of them on a stage,” he is quoted as saying.



Nii Okai will be holding a concert dubbed, ‘Mokobe@20’ to mark 20 years of doing music at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Tema on Sunday, September 17, 2023.



BS/BB

